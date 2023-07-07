Jey and Jimmy Uso could have a "little bit of tension" going ahead in WWE, believes legend (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE could sow the seeds of some tension between Jimmy and Jey Uso after their win at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Usos picked up a massive win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at last week's premium live event. The occasion was even more momentous as The Tribal Chief took the pinfall for the first time in more than 1200 days. Considering Jey Uso pinned Reigns, it's safe to say he could soon lay down a challenge for the latter's Undisputed Universal Title, possibly at SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that WWE made the right choice by having Jey and Jimmy Uso win. Mantell believes if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa had cheated their way to winning at MITB 2023, fans would have become frustrated with the constant "screwjobs."

Furthermore, the former WWE manager also feels the promotion could tease some tensions between Jimmy and Jey Uso in the lead-up to SummerSlam. Dutch Mantell also thinks Solo Sikoa would eventually save the day for Roman Reigns when he puts his title on the line at next month's event.

"This is the only thing you could have done here. You gotta leave the people happy. Another screwjob would be like, 'Oh, man, get over it..' Now I think you're gonna have a little bit of tension between the brothers (The Usos). They are gonna keep that going, and they are gonna challenge Roman for the title. Solo would be the barrier to keep them from getting to Roman, and they are telling a good story," said Mantell. [7:26 - 8:06]

Jey Uso wants to face Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania

In a recent interview ahead of Money in the Bank 2023, The Usos were asked about potentially facing each other down the line. Jey Uso revealed that he and Jimmy always wanted to go to war against each other at WrestleMania.

He added that right from their childhood, it was their dream match and that he wanted his father, Rikishi, and other family members involved in it as well.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," said Jey Uso.

It's safe to say a one-on-one match between Jey and Jimmy Uso would be one of the most emotional matches in WWE history if it ever materializes.

