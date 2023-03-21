Create

"Jey is the key to defeating Roman at WrestleMania" - Twitter goes crazy after Jey Uso awkwardly "rejects" Roman Reigns on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 21, 2023 07:56 IST
It was a tense and awkward segment on RAW
Things are getting interesting on RAW with Roman Reigns finally getting to sit down with Jey Uso. There has been a lot of uncertainty in the one-and-a-half months since the 2023 Royal Rumble about Jey Uso's status. He never made his stance clear and only appeared when he was required to. However, on the latest episode of RAW, something awkward happened.

Roman Reigns made the rest of the Bloodline leave the room and sat down with Jey Uso in a moment of reconciliation. While the latter affirmed that he was 100% with The Bloodline, something unexpected followed. Reigns said, "I love you," only for his cousin to ignore that and leave.

This awkward moment was caught on by most fans, who reacted accordingly on Twitter:

Roman Reigns tells Jey Uso that he loves him after being assured that Jey is with him. Jey is the key to defeating Roman at Wrestlemania. Keep an eye on this story. Because Cody Rhodes isn't winning otherwise. #WWE #WWERAW #RAW https://t.co/LMmxPMkbMY
@WWE Jey Uso isn't buying what Roman Reigns is selling. That look says it all 👀🤣.#WWE #WWERaw #JeyUso #RomanReigns https://t.co/BK46p4vir7
Roman Reigns Vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam sounds pretty pretty pretty good.#WWE #WWERAW #WrestleMania https://t.co/5GH7xqEotw
I have a feeling The Uso's will turn on Roman Reigns during the #WrestleMania main event with Cody Rhodes(Possibly just Jey Uso)#WWE #WWERAW
I just went back 4 times, to look at @WWERomanReigns reaction during Jimmy @WWEUsos expressing himself, then Jey, @HeymanHustle & @WWESoloSikoa ... man.. this is pure golf. The subtle details they hittin.. @TheEmmys pay attention. Let's male history! #WWERaw https://t.co/QgYInkeRBc
@WWERomanReigns to Jey @WWEUsos: "I love you"Me: "Notice he didn't say it back"👀#WWERawhttps://t.co/kFRF4azty0
Roman Reigns: Are you #Bloodline? Are you still my family?Jey Uso: I'm with you, I'm Bloodline Uce.Roman: That's all I needed to hear... I love youJey: 😶Sounds like Roman heard what he needed to hear... but did Jey say what he needed to say? 🤔#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/quFVJblDXT
That segment man… WWE KNOWS there’s still money on the table with this.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, time to run it back. 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/BoPWCfnQip
Jey Uso is the ONLY person at this juncture that should take these titles off of Roman Reigns; at the very least one. No one else makes sense. I’ll die on this hill #WWERaw #SmackDown #TheBloodline twitter.com/iammimichelles… https://t.co/o8gK0T9c7k
Wow is a great word to describe Roman Reigns & Jey Uso conversation. You can literally feel the tension & emotions here. It just keeps getting better with the Bloodline Storyline 😁You noticed Jey Uso didn't say "I love you" back. You can tell Roman is worried #WWERaw twitter.com/WWE/status/163…

What does this mean for the Roman Reigns-Bloodline dynamic?

It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out at WrestleMania 39. Although it's unconfirmed, some sources say that The Usos will headline WrestleMania Night 1 against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while Reigns' main event against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 is already confirmed.

"Are you with us? Are you Bloodline? Are you still my family?" - Roman"I'm with you. I'm Bloodline, Uce." - Jey #WWERAW https://t.co/HwVioiwrHp

Whether the shift in dynamic within The Bloodline will make a difference at WrestleMania is yet to be seen. This is Reigns' third consecutive WrestleMania as a champion, and The Usos may very well be at ringside for Night 2's main event.

How will it all play out? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
