"Jey is the key to defeating Roman at WrestleMania" - Twitter goes crazy after Jey Uso awkwardly "rejects" Roman Reigns on RAW

Things are getting interesting on RAW with Roman Reigns finally getting to sit down with Jey Uso. There has been a lot of uncertainty in the one-and-a-half months since the 2023 Royal Rumble about Jey Uso's status. He never made his stance clear and only appeared when he was required to. However, on the latest episode of RAW, something awkward happened.
Roman Reigns made the rest of the Bloodline leave the room and sat down with Jey Uso in a moment of reconciliation. While the latter affirmed that he was 100% with The Bloodline, something unexpected followed. Reigns said, "I love you," only for his cousin to ignore that and leave.
This awkward moment was caught on by most fans, who reacted accordingly on Twitter:
What does this mean for the Roman Reigns-Bloodline dynamic?
It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out at WrestleMania 39. Although it's unconfirmed, some sources say that The Usos will headline WrestleMania Night 1 against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while Reigns' main event against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 is already confirmed.
Whether the shift in dynamic within The Bloodline will make a difference at WrestleMania is yet to be seen. This is Reigns' third consecutive WrestleMania as a champion, and The Usos may very well be at ringside for Night 2's main event.
