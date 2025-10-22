"Jey has no loyalty" - Jey Uso is sent a message by former WWE champion after costing his brother Jimmy Uso on RAW

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have been labeled as the 'worst brothers' in Professional Wrestling history. WWE star Xavier Woods went off on The Usos and targeted Jey for his actions on Monday Night RAW.This past Monday, Jey became the new #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by winning a Battle Royal. On his way to victory, he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the match after the latter helped his brother more than once during the match.On Instagram, Woods put Jey on notice by claiming that he has no loyalty. He concluded his post by taking another dig at the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.&quot;Possibly the worst &quot;brothers&quot; in the history pro wrestling. Jey has no loyalty. But yall like to wave your arms in the air cause its the only workout you get for the week. Doesn't make him a good person,&quot; wrote Woods. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis wasn't the first time Xavier Woods called out Jey UsoXavier Woods has been going off on Jey Uso since he earned a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by winning the Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.On X, he put the former World Heavyweight Champion on notice by stating that Jey doesn't like his brother Jimmy Uso, and his lust for the World Heavyweight Championship is much stronger than his love for his brother. Woods wrote:&quot;Yall Jey clearly doesnt like Jim. His lust for the title is stronger than the love for his brother.&quot;At Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, Jey will face CM Punk for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The title was relinquished by Seth Rollins after he seemingly suffered an injury at Crown Jewel.Rollins was written off WWE television after The Vision's betrayal. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked their now-former leader, writing him off TV in the process.