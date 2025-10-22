  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "Jey has no loyalty" - Jey Uso is sent a message by former WWE champion after costing his brother Jimmy Uso on RAW

"Jey has no loyalty" - Jey Uso is sent a message by former WWE champion after costing his brother Jimmy Uso on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:31 GMT
Jey Uso made a huge decision on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso made a huge decision on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have been labeled as the 'worst brothers' in Professional Wrestling history. WWE star Xavier Woods went off on The Usos and targeted Jey for his actions on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

This past Monday, Jey became the new #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by winning a Battle Royal. On his way to victory, he eliminated Jimmy Uso from the match after the latter helped his brother more than once during the match.

On Instagram, Woods put Jey on notice by claiming that he has no loyalty. He concluded his post by taking another dig at the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Possibly the worst "brothers" in the history pro wrestling. Jey has no loyalty. But yall like to wave your arms in the air cause its the only workout you get for the week. Doesn't make him a good person," wrote Woods.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

This wasn't the first time Xavier Woods called out Jey Uso

Xavier Woods has been going off on Jey Uso since he earned a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by winning the Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.

On X, he put the former World Heavyweight Champion on notice by stating that Jey doesn't like his brother Jimmy Uso, and his lust for the World Heavyweight Championship is much stronger than his love for his brother. Woods wrote:

Ad
"Yall Jey clearly doesnt like Jim. His lust for the title is stronger than the love for his brother."

At Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, Jey will face CM Punk for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The title was relinquished by Seth Rollins after he seemingly suffered an injury at Crown Jewel.

Rollins was written off WWE television after The Vision's betrayal. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked their now-former leader, writing him off TV in the process.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications