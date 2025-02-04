Jey Uso has achieved another huge world-changing milestone after WWE Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Following this win, he has now achieved another huge milestone.

Jey Uso is one of the most popular and entertaining acts on the WWE roster. After breaking free from his tag team with Jimmy Uso, Jey has found a lot of success as a singles star. He won the Intercontinental Championship - a title he would've held for longer if it weren't for the new Bloodline.

Every time Jey makes his entrance, the vibe in the arena changes as thousands of fans get on their feet to yeet with the main event. This has become a trend among the WWE Universe—so much so that it catapulted him into superstardom. When Jey won the 2025 Royal Rumble, fans were busy yeeting along with him, whether they were happy about the result or not. Such is the magnitude of this trend.

Trending

Now, Merriam-Webster dictionary has made the decision to add the word "yeet" to its listing of definitions. According to the dictionary, "yeet" is defined as:

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"yeet | interjection | used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm"

Expand Tweet

Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso will be the perfect opponent to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

With Jey Uso winning the 2025 Royal Rumble, he now gets to decide which champion he wants to face at WrestleMania 41. He will have to choose between Gunther and Cody Rhodes. The likely choice would be the Ring General since Jey has a lot of history with him. Jey even challenged him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 and lost. Hence, it looks like he might have some unfinished business with The Ring General. However, Sam Roberts has another theory.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Jey would be the perfect opponent for Cody Rhodes to fit the narrative of The American Nightmare not having any real friends at the top.

"With all of the talk of Cody thinking he has friends but not really having friends, Jey Uso is the perfect candidate, to some degree, to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. We'll see if it happens." [From 19:13 to 19:42]

It will be interesting to see which champion Jey decides to go after at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback