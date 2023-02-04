Jey Uso addresses his absence from The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown, responds to Roman Reigns' message

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, has finally revealed his whereabouts after missing the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jey walked out on his family and refused to join The Bloodline in attacking Sami Zayn. The former Honorary Uce betrayed the faction by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair.

Taking to Instagram, Jey addressed his absence from SmackDown and indirectly responded to Reigns, who questioned both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

"Riding thru [sic] the city... is where I be...[sic]," Jey wrote on his Instagram story.

Jimmy and Jey will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. On this week's show, the babyface duo won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament by beating Imperium.

The Usos have successfully defended their tag team titles across both WWE RAW and SmackDown and currently hold the title for over 500 days.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter claimed that WWE stars Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't on Roman Reigns' level

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter believes that neither Jey Uso nor Sami Zayn should headline WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, as they aren't up to that level yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter explained his reasoning for the same statement.

"I don't think they are at that level. The opponents, Roman [Reigns] is, at that level, I don't think the opponents of either of The Usos against Roman would be believable that either one of them would have a chance. He's too much of a monster."

Reigns recently marked his first successful title defense of 2023 by beating Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. He will now shift his focus to Sami Zayn, whom he will face at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event.

The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania 39 opponent has also been confirmed in the form of Cody Rhodes, who won the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unless Reigns loses to Zayn in Montreal, he is confirmed to face The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

