Jey Uso addresses controversial WWE RAW moment

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso posted a social media update addressing his controversial moment on Monday Night RAW. The YEET Master explained the reason behind his actions.

The 40-year-old competed in the battle royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. While making his grand entrance alongside his twin brother, he picked up a baby. Although Uso was having fun with the baby, some fans on the internet were not amused with the real-life member of The Bloodline holding the baby.

Earlier today, Jey Uso took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his moment with the baby. The RAW star noted that he found the baby very cute and had to get her to 'yeet.' He thanked the mother for allowing him to do so.

"I had to yeet with this baby! She was too cute! Caught my eye. And thanks to the mama!! 2x coming soon," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of his Instagram story:

Jey Uso explains why 'he had to yeet' with a baby. (Picture credit: WWE star's Instagram)

Jey Uso won the battle royal and will now wrestle against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night Main Event. However, the most-talked-about moment from the multi-star match was The YEET Master eliminating his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Former WWE writer makes a bold claim about Jey Uso

Jey Uso speared Roman Reigns through a table at Crown Jewel, which allowed "Big" Bronson Reed to score a massive win over The OTC. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was visibly upset with The Usos. However, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that the twins will not wrestle Reigns anytime soon.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. opined that despite the chaos, the real-life members of The Bloodline would not wrestle each other. He added that The Usos did not want to wrestle Roman Reigns, and the fans did not wish to see the match for the time being.

"I don't see a match between Roman and Jey, at least not yet, because I don't think it's there yet. I don't think he wants to fight him [Roman Reigns], and I don't think they [The Usos] want to fight him. I don't know how much an audience wants to see that fight yet," Prinze said.

It will be intriguing to see if and when The Usos share the ring with Roman Reigns in the future.

