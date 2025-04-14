Jey Uso asks fans to pray for him ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso is set to compete in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 41. Now, the star has asked fans to pray for him ahead of the match.

Jey is one of the most popular stars on the entire WWE roster. This year at the Royal Rumble, Jey pulled off the impossible when he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, he will face his greatest rival yet in Gunther.

Over the past couple of weeks, The Yeet Master has expressed doubt over whether he could beat The Ring General. However, all that doubt has seemingly gone away after the World Heavyweight Champion brutalized Jimmy Uso right in front of a handcuffed Jey.

Despite this, the WWE star took to social media to ask fans to pray for him ahead of his upcoming match against Gunther.

"SUNDAY. PRAY. IT'S HERE."

Check out a screengrab of his post here:

Screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram Story (Credit: Jey on Instagram)

Gunther is not excited about his WrestleMania match against Jey Uso

When Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble, Gunther tried his best to convince not him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Jey didn't pay any heed to Gunther's plea. Since then, The Ring General has been trying to prove to The Yeet Master that they were not on the same level.

During a recent appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, Gunther brought up their skill levels again and claimed that Jey was not on his level. He also said that he wasn't excited about their upcoming match.

"I have an opponent that's overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that's what I'm carrying around with me right now. And, going into that if you ask me, 'Am I excited?' I don't know. I don't think there's much excitement to that," claimed Gunther. [02:35-03:00]

It will be interesting to see if Jey will be able to dethrone Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

