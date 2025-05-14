Jey Uso breaks character to hand Bron Breakker a new nickname following WWE RAW attack

Jey Uso was attacked by Bron Breakker this past week on WWE RAW, which led to the announcement that the two men will face off on next week's show.

The YEET Master and Bron Breakker are close friends outside of WWE, and ahead of the match, Uso posted a picture of him and Breakker on his Instagram. The OG Bloodline member also called the former Intercontinental Champion a "BAMF."

"SEE U MONDAY DOGG. BAMF. @BronBreakkerWWE. #MYTENT," Uso wrote.

According to Google, BAMF stands for Bad A** Motherf**ker, something that Bron Breakker clearly is, but it seems that Uso isn't worried.

Jey Uso isn't worried about Bron Breakker [Photo credit: Uso's Instagram Story]

Uso has been seen training with Bron Breakker over the past few weeks, and he seemingly was one of the main people who helped him overcome Gunther at WrestleMania.

While the two men are close outside of the ring, they are currently at odds with Seth Rollins calling all the shots for Breakker.

Will Jey Uso be able to overcome Bron Breakker on WWE RAW next week?

Jey Uso and Bron Breakker are no strangers to one another, but it is highly unlikely this match will have a clean finish.

As World Champion, Uso being pinned would hand Breakker a title match, while a loss for Bron would derail his momentum on RAW, which has reached fever pitch in recent months.

It's more likely that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and even Logan Paul will all include themselves in the match since they face off next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Logan Paul was not on RAW this week, but he will Uso for the World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24 and has already handed him a cheap shot to show that he can pop up at any time. The Maverick will likely pop up again on the red brand, and this match will end in chaos.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to face CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event.

