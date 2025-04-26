Jey Uso breaks character; interacts with major WWE name after WrestleMania 41 win [WATCH]

WWE WrestleMania 41 was special for Jey Uso as he captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther in a dominating fashion. Later, the newly crowned champion received some encouragement from The Undertaker.
After weeks of getting attacked by Gunther and watching his brother getting dismantled by The Ring General, Jey Uso finally got the one-on-one showdown against the champion for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night One.
In the end, Main Event Jey hit three top rope splashes and a rare naked choke to win the title from Gunther. In the WrestleMania 41 Vlog on WWE's YouTube channel, the cameras captured an unscripted moment between the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion and The Undertaker backstage.
"Proud of you, man. Awesome! Congratulations, man. What a f***ing journey. I know it's a good start. Proud of you, buddy. Love you, man," The Undertaker said. (From 12:46 to 13:09)
Jey Uso wants to bury the hatchet with major WWE name
Gunther made a statement out of Jimmy Uso as he destroyed him in the ring in front of Jey Uso, leading up to WrestleMania 41. In Las Vegas, Main Event Jey proved The Ring General and the doubters wrong when he captured the World Heavyweight Championship.
On WrestleMania 41 Saturday Recap, Sam Roberts and Megan Morant interview the newly crowned champion after his match. During the interview, Jey Uso stated he got what he set out to do and wouldn't mind burying the hatchet with Gunther after WrestleMania 41.
"Yeah, man. I feel like I got my get back, uce. I got the revenge, Uce! You know, let it go. I had to get you, Gunther. I had to get you for my family, Uce! Now, that I got you and I got this, I can get you a drink, Uce! It's all on me. It's all good. I know you like vodka. Come drink man. C'mon man, I got you," Uso said.
It'll be interesting to see which star steps up to Main Event Jey as his next challenger for the title.
