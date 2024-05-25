Jey Uso breaks character to praise Roman Reigns amid his WWE absence

Roman Reigns has been off WWE programming since he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Night Two of WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Main Event Jey recently broke character and praised his cousin.

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief changed the landscape during difficult times. The former WWE Universal Champion elevated several names in the promotion before losing the title to Cody Rhodes and going on a much-needed hiatus from professional wrestling.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jey Uso broke character and spoke highly of Roman Reigns for putting him and his brother on the map. He also expressed his love for his family, especially his cousins whom he gets to work with inside the ring.

"It's just so crazy that you just come from the bottom like we're cousins [...] I'm so blessed that I still get to do this with my brothers and my cousins. Just to see the level where he's [Roman Reigns] at right now. And, to see how he has elevated my whole family, even though he was already here. To see how he's done it in a graceful way and a humble way, it's still bringing us up. I love Joe [Reigns' real name], man. I love all my brothers and I would do anything for them. We're a family-oriented type, man. I want to teach that to my kids. Family first over everything Uce. It's always family," said Uso. [From 11:00 to 12:10]

Last summer, the two had a brief feud and didn't share the ring for a while.

Jey Uso still sees Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief in WWE

The Tribal Chief moniker is sacred as Roman Reigns played it to perfection. However, the star has been on hiatus from WWE after a devastating loss to Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa claimed the title after WrestleMania XL and currently controlling his version of the group after kicking out Jimmy Uso.

During an appearance on Gorilla Position, Jey Uso gave his thoughts on Solo Sikoa's run on WWE SmackDown. Moreover, he stated that Roman Reigns is still his Tribal Chief.

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, Uce, you know what I'm saying?"

It will be interesting to see if he reunites with his family in the near future.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

