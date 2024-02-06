Jey Uso breaks silence after confronting Gunther on WWE RAW

WWE star Jey Uso has broken his silence after confronting Gunther on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Gunther has completed 600 days as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. This week on RAW, The Ring General celebrated his achievement before he was interrupted by Jey, who emerged as the champions' next title challenger. The segment ended with the Imperium attacking the former Bloodline member before The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made the save.

Jey, who is yet to win a singles title in WWE, took to his Instagram story to send a two-word message aimed at Gunther.

"UP NEXT," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran R-Truth believes he could be the one to end Gunther's title reign

For weeks, R-Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. The veteran believes he could be the one to end Gunther's reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Truth claimed that he wants to channel his "childhood hero," John Cena, and hit the Attitude Adjustment on The Ring General.

"You got Gunther's goons trying to come in and meddle in the match. Then you got Judgment Day come out there to support R-Truth and help him out. You know what? I channel my childhood hero's energy, John Cena. And I start hitting him with everything Cena taught me. I used to watch him on TV every morning. I hit him with all of Cena's stuff. And before you know it, I hit him. Boom! I don't know, with the Attitude Adjustment or what. But I hit him with one of my childhood hero's moves, and it's simply a one, dos, tres," said Truth.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Truth, he seems unlikely to receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. As for Jey Uso, he will aim to end The Ring General's historic run as champion.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso confronting Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE