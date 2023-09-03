Jey Uso breaks his silence with four-word message following WWE Payback return

Jey Uso returned to WWE last night, just weeks after quitting The Bloodline and SmackDown and the company. The former Tag Team Champion was brought back by Cody Rhodes, who revealed that he had negotiated for Uso to be moved over to RAW.

This would now allow Jey Uso to become a solo star on his own while also building up his feud with his brother, in the same way that Rey and Dominik Mysterio's rivalry was scripted earlier this year.

The Main Event Jey came out to a hot crowd last night in Pittsburgh but didn't speak as part of the show, instead, he made his first comments as part of a recent Instagram update where he noted that "ITS JUS ME UCE."

It's clear that Jey is pointing out that he is now on his own and is setting out to make a name for himself on RAW.

Will Sami Zayn and Jey Uso reunite on WWE RAW?

After returning last night at Payback, Jey shared a video on his Instagram Story, where he made it clear he will be on RAW tomorrow night.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have their own history on RAW and within The Bloodline, since both men were forced to leave the group and had several issues with Roman Reigns.

Zayn took away Jey's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, which later led to The Usos falling out of favor with Roman Reigns and then opting to leave The Bloodline.

There have been some issues within the family recently, but while fans are pushing for a reunion between Sami and Jey, it is unlikely. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have turned their issues around and have been able to hold the tag titles together in recent months, so it's unlikely that they will allow Jey to come between them again.

KO and Zayn also lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles last night at Payback to The Judgment Day, so it's possible that the duo might take a break to recover from their injuries.

Do you think Jey Uso will reunite with Sami Zayn tomorrow night on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

