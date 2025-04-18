Jey Uso breaks silence after major WWE fan backlash ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently talked about fans doubting his abilities going into WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master is all set to face Gunther at The Show of Shows.

After winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey Uso received mixed reactions from fans. Some were rooting for the star to dethrone Gunther as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while others believed he was not 'championship material.'

Despite receiving major backlash from fans, The Yeet Master has continued to prove his doubters wrong by putting on incredible performances in singles matches ahead of his clash with The Ring General.

During a recent edition of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, the host asked Jey how he felt about people doubting his abilities going into 'Mania. The Yeet Master said he didn't know if fans were upset because their favorite wrestler did not win the Rumble or if they thought he didn't deserve to win the competition.

The Bloodline star also admitted that people would pick him apart now because he was at the top, challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"Kind of been a lot Uce cause you know you hear them out there, I see them out there, umm, really I didn't even know what, like I don't know if they were like just upset Uce cause I know there was a bunch of heavy hitters in the Royal Rumble like there was you know, their fan favorite, [who] they wanted to win or whatever or I'm not that type of guy or calibre to win a Royal Rumble, it's cool Uce, uh, like I said they, I think they're going to pick me apart now cause now I'm the guy I guess, I'm the guy going against Gunther now for the World Heavyweight Championship," he said. [From 1:56 - 2:33]

Jey highlighted all the things fans have been saying about him, mentioning that it did not bother him much because he had put a lot of effort into being where he was today and will continue to prove his doubters wrong.

"Man, really Uce, it's all good cause I bust my a** to get here and you really can run it back, whole Bloodline storyline, I had great tag matches, I really do have good singles matches running it back, I had a bunch of good singles matches with Gunther already, even though I lost to him Uce, 0-4, 0-3 and whatever it is Uce. I had a banger on RAW with like Seth Rollins on RAW, I love that one, like it's under the radar, it's all good though Uce, but I just got to knock them down Uce every week, every week prove myself," he added. [From 2:45 - 3:21]

Check out the video below:

Jey Uso vs. Gunther will reportedly open Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41

According to WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will open Night One of WrestleMania 41. The report also highlighted that Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship will open Night Two of 'Mania.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

