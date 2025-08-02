Jey Uso breaks silence after reuniting with Jimmy Uso just before SummerSlam 2025 

Jey Uso had an emotional and unexpected reunion with his brother and long-time tag team partner Jimmy Uso following this week's WWE SmackDown. Now, The Yeet Man has taken to his social media to react to The Usos getting back together.Jimmy had a forgettable outing on SmackDown as he lost to Talla Tonga. He also almost became a victim of a brutal assault by Solo Sikoa and his MFTs before Jacob Fatu made the timely save. That said, WWE had something memorable in store for fans as they booked a reunion of The Usos.The legendary duo teamed up in a dark match to take on the team of the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh following SmackDown. In the end, Jey and Jimmy Uso stood tall over The Judgment Day members with a resounding win.Now, the former World Heavyweight Champion has taken to his Instagram stories to react to his reunion with Jimmy. Check out what he had to say:&quot;Felt good tho,&quot; wrote Jey Uso.Jey Uso will compete at SummerSlam 2025The Yeet Man has a marquee match scheduled for SummerSlam 2025, where he would team up with his former Bloodline stablemate and cousin, Roman Reigns. The two will go to war against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with the duo accompanied by Paul Heyman. The match is a result of Seth Rollins' untimely injury, as Reigns was initially rumored to face him in a singles match.However, there's no doubt that the tag team match, which also marks Roman Reigns' first in-ring outing since WrestleMania 41, could bring the house down in New Jersey. At the moment, it's safe to say Reigns and Jey Uso are the favorites to win. That said, the possibility of Rollins making a surprise appearance and possibly helping Breakker and Reed win also can't be ruled out.