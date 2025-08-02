  • home icon
  Record-breaking legendary tag team reunited after 130 days & beat The Judgment Day after SmackDown went off the air

Record-breaking legendary tag team reunited after 130 days & beat The Judgment Day after SmackDown went off the air

Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:58 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix and WWE on YouTube)

There was a massive reunion after SmackDown went off the air as The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh faced a legendary, record-breaking tag team and lost.

This week, SmackDown ended with Randy Orton and Jelly Roll standing tall after a huge brawl with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre that saw security get involved in the mix. However, there was still a big dark match yet to come.

After the blue brand show went off the air, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh faced The Usos, who last wrestled together 130 days ago on RAW, when they faced A-Town Down Under. Naturally, the reunited Usos, who are the longest-reigning tag champions in WWE history, picked up the win.

The night didn't go so well for Jimmy Uso at first, as he was the first man in WWE to fall prey to the imposing Talla Tonga of the MFT. After the match, Jimmy Uso was all set to receive a beatdown inside the Steel Cage from Solo Sikoa and his crew, but that ultimately didn't work out so well.

Instead, Jacob Fatu ran in for the save, preventing Jimmy Uso from getting further beaten down.

It was one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, JD McDonagh, who took the pinfall.

