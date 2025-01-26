Jey Uso brings current Champion & 48-year-old icon into the ring after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off-air

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the last match of Saturday Night's main event. After the show went off the air, two very special figures entered the ring and Yeeted with him.

Jey Uso perhaps came within seconds of achieving a career-defining goal and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he will have to wait, and his time will come later as he once again suffered a defeat to The Ring General - an opponent who clearly has his number.

Regardless, after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Jey Uso got Cody Rhodes and 48-year-old icon "Fluffy" (aka Gabriel Iglesias) to the ring to "Yeet" with him and send the crowd home happy.

The San Antonio crowd was fully behind Jey as expected, but it just wasn't enough as Gunther continued his reign of dominance. Michael Cole pointed out an interesting fact - that Gunther has been a Champion for 80% of his career in WWE.

It's an unprecedented level of dominance, and even a record-breaking (Tag Team) Champion like Jey couldn't match up.

We anticipate that he will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match and enter the very stacked field of superstars.

