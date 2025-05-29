Jey Uso caught leaving his World Heavyweight Champion lying around and it almost gets stolen

A WWE star decided to call out the fact that Jey Uso had left his World Heavyweight Championship lying around. He also talked about stealing it and taking it away from the champion after he left it so callously.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul had a big showing as he got to face Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was not just another match, as he could have ended up as the champion there. John Cena got involved to try and make sure that Paul won, but the arrival of Cody Rhodes ensured that Jey Uso would be holding on to the title yet again.

In his vlog from backstage at Saturday Night's Main Event, Logan Paul spotted that Jey Uso had left his WWE World Heavyweight Championship lying around backstage. He was ready to take the title and steal it to become the champion if that's what it took. However, he picked it up and said that it felt good; he now wanted to win it even more. In the end, though, he lost out on the opportunity.

"What's keeping me from stealing this right now? Bro, what kind of champion leaves his belt unattended? Hey, that actually feels good, bro, let's go get real," Paul said. (8:09 - 8:17)

Now, Cody Rhodes is set to team with Uso, as the two will face John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank in a huge tag team bout.

