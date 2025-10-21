Jey Uso to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, but at a horrifying cost

Jey Uso will now challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, this might come at a serious cost.Last week on RAW, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Moments later, The Vision came out to the ring and attacked him. Then, in a shocking turn of events, Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins. Tonight on WWE RAW, Adam Pearce confirmed that Seth Rollins was hurt and had just undergone major surgery. Therefore, he would be stripped of the World Title. The RAW GM then announced a battle royal to determine who will face CM Punk for the World Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. Several of RAW's top stars competed in the battle royal, except Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. During the match, Jimmy Uso saved his brother from being eliminated a couple of times. However, when the time came to save Jimmy, Jey eliminated him instead. Jey ended up eliminating Dominik Mysterio to win the match. However, Jimmy Uso was not happy with his brother's actions. This win could come at the cost of The Usos' tag team partnership.Jey Uso has been having issues with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns over the past few weeksTensions between The Usos have been boiling over in recent weeks. Jimmy Uso has not liked Jey's change in attitude in recent weeks. He even compared his new attitude to Roman Reigns. Despite this growing tension among them, The Usos were always there to have Roman's back.At Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns faced off against Bronson Reed in a singles match. During the bout, Jey and Jimmy Uso got involved to help their cousin, but they ended up costing him the match instead. The OTC was furious with them and said he didn't want to see them till Christmas. Last week, Jimmy got angry with his brother Jey during a backstage segment. Now, with Jey Uso eliminating Jimmy from the battle royal, tensions between the former Tag Team Champions have reached an all-time high.It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Usos after tonight.