Jey Uso claims he will win the Royal Rumble as he announces his entry

Jey Uso kicked has officially announced his entry into the Royal Rumble. Uso announced his intent to enter the Royal Rumble, prior to his match against the King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jey Uso made know his decision to enter the 30-man elimination match when he kicked off Friday Night SmackDown.

Uso's announcement came moments before a brief confrontation with his opponent for the night Shinsuke Nakamura. The match between the two was scheduled following Jey Uso and his cousin, Roman Reigns' actions on last week's SmackDown when the duo cost him a chance at the WWE Universal Championship after they interfered in the gauntlet match.

With Jey Uso joining the Royal Rumble match, he now becomes the latest member from the men's roster to officially announce his entry. He joins the likes of Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, and Randy Orton. Jey also made clear his plans to win the Royal Rumble, and even revealed who he plans on facing after he wins.

Jey Uso sets his sights on Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship

Jey Uso plans to move to Monday Night RAW to take on Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso insists that he will be winning the Royal Rumble and has even set his sights on the WWE Championship and Drew McIntyre. Jey claimed that after he won the match, he would head over to Monday Night RAW to take the title off of Drew McIntyre. Jey even threw a jibe at Goldberg, calling him 'Oldberg', making it clear that it does not matter who holds the WWE Championship at the end of the pay-per-view.

Uso would also claim that his victory would further establish the fact that his family and his 'bloodline', is the WWE. This wouldn't be the first time Jey Uso has thrown himself at McIntyre, having done so once before, prior to Drew's match against his cousin Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble would increase the intrigue surrounding the storyline between Jey and his family. Would you like to see the Anoa'i family take control of both the WWE and Universal Championships? Is Jey Uso up to the task? Let us know down below.