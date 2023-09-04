Jey Uso confirms status for WWE RAW

Jey Uso was announced as the newest member of the RAW roster at WWE Payback. The 38-year-old superstar has now taken to social media to confirm his status.

"Main Event" Jey Uso cut ties with his brother after Jimmy cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Jey had Roman Reigns beaten before he was pulled out of the ring and superkicked by his own twin brother.

Jimmy tried reconciling with his brother on the following SmackDown, but Jey refused and quit the company. He returned at Payback to join the RAW roster, cementing himself as a singles superstar and finally distancing himself from his brother and cousin.

Now, Jey has taken to his Instagram story to post a video, confirming his status for the next episode of RAW.

"Main Event Jey Usos in your city. As a matter of fact, ima see you all Monday," he said.

Jey posted the message on his Instagram story.

Paul Heyman insulted Jey Uso after he "quit" WWE

A close associate of Jey Uso during his time in The Bloodline was legendary manager and promoter Paul Heyman.

Heyman is part of The Bloodline, and towards the end of Jey's time as a member, it was clear that he was struggling to trust the former owner of ECW, and maybe rightfully so.

The 57-year-old recently appeared on The Bump, where he took the time to throw a brutal insult at the Uso brother.

"Well, that's Jey, right? [while holding Jey's action figure]. Jimmy can hang out, we will discuss him another time. And Jey flew the coop, he quit WWE. So, we don't need those anymore [throws Jey's action figure away]," said Heyman [From 44:30 to 44:55]

Who would you like to see Jey Uso feud with on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments below!

