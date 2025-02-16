Jey Uso has a controversial choice ahead of WrestleMania 41; Jimmy Uso won't like it

Jey Uso took to his Instagram story and shared photos of superstars who were once part of a legendary tag team but broke out as a singles superstar. He also included himself in the list.

Jey debuted in WWE alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. The Usos dominated the tag team scene for years and won multiple WWE Tag Team Championships. In 2023, Jimmy betrayed his brother, preventing him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This marked the beginning of an iconic singles run for Jey on Monday Night RAW where he won the Intercontinental Championship and could win his first World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On his Instagram story, Jey shared photos of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and other legendary names who were once part of a tag team. While his brother Jimmy might not be pleased with the story, he is proud of his brother for winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and confirming his place in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso shared an update on The Usos' future after Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

The Usos teamed up with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The twins went their separate ways after the OG Bloodline's victory over The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match.

Following the victory, Jey Uso provided an update on The Usos' future. He said:

“I think whatever presents a way toward us, man. The Usos will always be The Usos, right? And we did everything in tag team wrestling, I feel like. But they can't get this—they can get this work if they want it. Well, whatever happens, happens, you know what I'm saying? My twin brother, Jim, can hold his own on his—you know, [in] singles competition, too. And I like where we're at right now. We can move and groove either way. That's what I think."

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

