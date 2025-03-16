Jey Uso and current WWE champion seen together with Lilian Garcia; the legendary announcer asks a huge question

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He was recently seen hanging out with a newly crowned champion, LA Knight.

The OG Bloodline member won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating John Cena last. He chose to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after previously failing to dethrone him at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025.

Jey and Knight were recently seen hanging out alongside legendary announcer Lilian Garcia. On Instagram, she also asked her followers whether The Yeet Master would walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"1st show in Germany in the books and the crowd went crazy yeeting!! 🧡 [slide 2] Now on the bus to next town with my buds @uceyjucey & @reallaknight. [Slide 3 & 4] So….what do you think? Will Jey Uso come out victorious at WrestleMania and be the next World Heavyweight Champion?!" Garcia wrote in her post's caption.

Check out Lilian Garcia's Instagram post below.

Big E praised Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Big E recently spoke highly of The Usos, praising Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for their work in WWE. The twins have crossed paths with The New Day on several occasions in the past. E was part of The New Day until last year.

In an interview with IGN, the former WWE Champion said the following about The Usos:

"If I would pick just one entity, I would say The Usos because I'm really proud of the rivalry we had with those guys. I think it was about five months straight, and we wrestled them even prior to that five-month stretch. Those guys are extremely talented, and [to] see their rise as singles competitors, I'm really proud of them," Big E said. "We all came up together in many ways. Those guys are immensely talented in the ring and outside as well."

Jey is aiming to win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41. But Gunther remains determined to destroy his rival at The Show of Shows.

