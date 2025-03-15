"Proud of them" - Jimmy and Jey Uso's former WWE rival says they were his best rivals

Jimmy and Jey Uso went from wrestling each other at last year's WrestleMania to rooting for one another a year later. Main Event Jey is set to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

When Gunther urged Jimmy to knock some sense into his twin on SmackDown this week, Big Jim told The Ring General that Main Event Jey would take his title away at The Grandest Stage of Them All come April. Big E recently praised The Usos, calling them his career-best rivals.

In an appearance for IGN, Big E was asked about his greatest rivals. While he looks back fondly to his matches with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre during his WWE Title reign, he feels The New Day's rivalry with The Usos trumps everything else.

"If I would pick just one entity, I would say The Usos because I'm really proud of the rivalry we had with those guys. I think it was about five months straight, and we wrestled them even prior to that five-month stretch. Those guys are extremely talented, and [to] see their rise as singles competitors, I'm really proud of them," Big E said. "We all came up together in many ways. Those guys are immensely talented in the ring and outside as well." [From 23:38 to 24:04]

Jimmy needs to find his mojo; Jey Uso's WWE WrestleMania moment draws near

In 2025, Jimmy Uso is a singles competitor on SmackDown. Although he has not entered a full-fledged program heading into WrestleMania 41, the former tag team champ works with top talents on the blue brand.

Jimmy confronted United States Champion LA Knight this past Friday, challenging Knight ahead of the Show of Shows for the belt.

His father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi claimed late last year that Big Jim will "find himself" sooner rather than later.

"Me knowing my boys, the twins personally, they both got attitudes, man. It just so happened that Jey took off and he's doing his thing," Rikishi said. "I think it won’t take long for Jimmy to find himself, to be able to come up with his own deal."

Jey earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Title by winning the Men's Royal Rumble. Despite his incredible popularity among fans, Jey Uso has a massive chip on his shoulder.

