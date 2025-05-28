Jey Uso declares a new era ahead of his World Heavyweight Title defense against former champion

Jey Uso winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship marked the beginning of the "Yeet era." He will defend the title against Gunther in two weeks on Monday Night RAW.
Jey defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win his first World Championship and his second singles title in the company. He had previously held the WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2024.
On Instagram, The Yeet Master sent a bold message, suggesting that he had no intention of losing the World Heavyweight Championship to The Ring General and that the title belonged to him.
"YEET ERA. 4 letters 1 word. MINE. #YEET," wrote Jey.
Konnan wants WWE to stop overbooking Jey Uso
Konnan believes WWE isn't treating Jey Uso the same way they treated Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during their championship runs.
Speaking on K100, the WCW veteran claimed The Yeet Master was wrestling way too much on TV while being the World Heavyweight Champion. He said:
"Roman [Reigns], Cody [Rhodes], bro, these guys, when they had the belts, they were treated like an attraction. Bro, what they're doing with Jey Uso is because he can work, because he's healthy and stuff, he's wrestling way too much on TV as a champion. His matches are not like an event. He's wrestling too much on regular television. I hate it when they do that with the guy when they get a champion."
Jey was recently in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. John Cena did his best to ruin Jey's title reign and help The Maverick win, but he failed after Cody Rhodes made his return.
The American Nightmare announced that at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, he would team up with his former tag team partner to face Cena and Paul.