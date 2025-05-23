WWE must change one thing about Jey Uso's booking, ex-WCW star says

Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. Disco Inferno, a WCW star between 1995 and 2001, believes WWE's creative team should book the former Bloodline member differently.
Uso retained his title against Seth Rollins via disqualification on the May 5 episode of RAW. The 39-year-old also competed on the red brand on May 19, defeating Bron Breakker after Rollins got involved to cause another disqualification.
On the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno told wrestling legend Konnan that WWE should stop booking Uso in so many matches on RAW:
"Roman [Reigns], Cody [Rhodes], bro, these guys, when they had the belts, they were treated like an attraction. Bro, what they're doing with Jey Uso is because he can work, because he's healthy and stuff, he's wrestling way too much on TV as a champion. His matches are not like an event. He's wrestling too much on regular television. I hate it when they do that with the guy when they get a champion." [2:46 – 3:16]
Uso's next match will take place on May 24 at Saturday Night's Main Event. The World Heavyweight Champion is set to put his title on the line against Logan Paul.
Konnan explains WWE's booking of Jey Uso
The winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on the June 9 episode of RAW.
Although Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns mostly defended their titles at premium live events, Konnan understands the logic behind Uso wrestling on RAW:
"I agree with you. He should be an attraction, but I think they're trying to give him credibility, and one of the ways you get it is by beating top names." [4:18 – 4:30]
