Jey Uso defeat on RAW draws cryptic response from 32-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser sent a message after his recent setback on Monday Night RAW.

During this week's episode, Kaiser found himself in a singles match against Jey Uso, who had earlier made his way out to rescue Kofi Kingston from Imperium's assault. Despite putting up a strong performance, he fell short as the former Bloodline member secured the victory.

Kaiser has now posted a video on Instagram with a cryptic caption in German. In the clip, the Imperium member hits his famous 'Hamburger Schelle,' or Hamburg Slap. In this context, the caption loosely translates to 'Slap straight from the waterfront, my boy,' referring to Kaiser's background in Hamburg, Germany.

"Schelle direkt von der Waterkant mien Jung ⚓️ #LudwigKaiser #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," Kaiser wrote.

Check out Ludwig Kaiser's Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer questions booking decisions involving Ludwig Kaiser

Vince Russo recently spoke about his issues with the booking decisions of the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo highlighted how the consistent losses of Kaiser and Vinci had been detrimentally affecting the group's image, particularly that of their leader, Gunther. Russo further commended Kaiser, acknowledging his understanding of the business.

"God, they beat that dude to death, man. Oh my god, they beat that dude to death. That really does hurt Gunther because why does he have these guys around? I mean, they don’t win a match bro. Why would you pick these guys to have around? This is very reminiscent of Lashley. Especially Gunther bro, that hurts him. That really hurts his character. I am telling you, bro, Kaiser gets it. He freaking gets it bro," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the impressive faction moving forward.

What are your opinions on Ludwig Kaiser's main roster run in WWE so far?