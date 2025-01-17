Jey Uso won't enter WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion, says ex-WWE star; explains why

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 17, 2025 13:09 GMT
Jey Uso on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso is one of the most over WWE Superstars in the promotion and is set to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, explained why Main Event Jey wouldn't enter WrestleMania 41 as the red brand's top champion over Gunther.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre on RAW's Netflix debut and punched a title match for himself against Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. The match is set to take place on WWE's second edition of Saturday Night's Main Event ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, reacted to the upcoming title match. The former WWE star doesn't think Jey Uso will enter The Showcase of the Immortals as the World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, he explained why Gunther needed to enter the show with the belt.

"I think you do need Gunther going into Mania with the world title. I think you do... He won his first world title in WWE, like the main roster world title, whatever you want to call it... They're super happy with him. He's super consistent. He's a top guy. I think he's got to carry it into Mania. I don't see a world where it doesn't happen. Could it happen? Sure, but I don't see it," English explained. [From 16:45 to 17:22]

Jey Uso addresses rivalry with major WWE name

In 2023, Jey Uso decided to become a singles wrestler and moved away from his family and the tag team division by heading to Monday Night RAW. Main Event Jey became a popular face on the brand, where he also captured the Intercontinental Championship.

However, Drew McIntyre has been his biggest nemesis on the brand following the split from The Bloodline. In a video, Main Event Jey addressed his feud with The Scottish Warrior, which took most of 2024.

"That's one person I'm glad I don't have to deal with no more, bro. He gave me hell all 2024," Uso said. [From 16:17 to 16:25]
The rivalry did end a while later, and Uso scored a pinfall win over McIntyre, which gave him a title match against Gunther.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
