Jey Uso explains why he joined forces with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso took the time to apologize and explain his actions on the episode of SmackDown which aired on the 30th of October. He apologized to Daniel Bryan and gave fans some closure regarding his recent move to Roman Reigns' side in an interview with Kayla Braxton on Instagram.

Jey Uso issues an apology to Daniel Bryan

Jey Uso's first point of order was to apologize to Daniel Bryan for the beatdown he handed to him on SmackDown a few days ago.

The former tag team champion was confronted by his cousin Roman Reigns after the match, and it was on his orders that Jey Uso attacked Bryan. He said:

"These past couple of months, everybody saw what was going down. Fall in line, man. I lost two big pay-per-views to him [Roman Reigns]. This goes deeper than what it is on TV, man. So, my actions last week … man, I’m sorry, Daniel Bryan. I’m sorry to his family. I’m also sorry to my family. Daniel Bryan was really, really at the wrong place at the wrong time, for real. It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been any body. So, the oath is real. I faced the consequences. I told him, I never run from them. I know what I was getting into, but this is it. This is the game we play." H/t 411Mania

Jey Uso hasn't spoken to his brother since joining forces with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso chose to join his cousin's side after taking out Daniel Bryan on the 30th October edition of SmackDown, and his newfound allegiance to Roman Reigns carried over to last week's show when he fought Kevin Owens on the orders of The Tribal Chief.

The former tag team champion was able to defeat KO with a little assistance from Roman Reigns after the Universal Champion's entrance theme distracted the Prizefighter.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton, he explained his reasons for joining forces with Roman Reigns.

"It really felt like that whole night on Smackdown felt like two years. It’s like a double-edged sword, you know. I’m in that position trying to fight from under, and you got the whole world saying I don’t belong there. You got the whole world talking a whole bunch of crap like I’m not the guy supposed to be running with this thing, and now we give the world what they want to see and now the whole world, ‘Oh, why you do that? Why you do that?’ Man, y’all don’t know what the hell you want, but I know I gotta do what I need to do to provide for my family. And that’s been the goal since I came in there. And man, if this is how it’s gotta be, then this is how it’s gotta be. It’s a shark-eat-shark world that we live in professional wrestling. They know what it is, man. There’s no friends." H/t 411Mania

Jey Uso also spoke about his brother Jimmy Uso, and whether or not he had spoken to him since becoming Roman Reigns' ally. Jey's response was a bit of surprise, considering how close the brothers are.

"I haven’t talked to him at all. I’m pretty sure he’s got something to say to me man, but I’ve got something to say to him too. I’ve got something to say to his a** too. Two times I had to take the low route, man, for him, and he know me, man. I’m the hard-headed one out of all three of us. Roman knows me. I was ready to die on my shield that night. Clash of Champions and Hell in the Cell, everybody saw that man, but there is only so much I can keep doing, until I just keep getting beat down and beat down. I’m really tired of getting my a** whooped for the whole world to see, and everybody thinks it’s a damn game! It’s not, man, because I’m the one going home, and my wife and my kids are looking at me with a bad attitude because I’m broke and beat up. Man, no more of that. Now, I might as well just join the team, you know." H/t 411Mania

There seems to be a lot going through Jey Uso's mind, but this definitely isn't the end of it for him, his brother, Daniel Bryan or Roman Reigns. There is still much for Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief to do. Only time will tell how things will progress for the family.

What's next for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso?

Currently, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series. Jey Uso will be a part of Team SmackDown when they square off against RAW in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at the event.