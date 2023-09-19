Jey Uso finally chooses a side; another star teases a heel turn on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Main Event Jey Uso has had his fair share of doubters ever since his move to WWE's red brand. One among them has been Drew McIntyre, who had been screwed in the past by The Bloodline. The match between the two was made official for this week's episode after their backstage confrontation last week.

In the main event of the night, both men faced one another in singles action for the first time since 2020. After an early back and forth, Jey seemed to gain control over the match when The Judgment Day made their way out to support the former Bloodline member.

In the latter stages, the Scottish Psychopath hit the Spine Buster on Jey. He was then tripped by Damian Priest when he was about to hit the Claymore. Priest tried to give a pep talk to Jey. However, Uso made his stance clear as he superkicked all the members of The Judgment Day. McIntyre was able to take advantage as he hit the Claymore to secure an important victory.

In the aftermath of the bout, The Judgment Day attacked Jey Uso as McIntyre looked on. Despite the contradicting emotions, he decided not to interfere when Cody Rhodes made his way out to make the save.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

