Jey Uso finally reacts to his surprise return on WWE SmackDown, sends a two-word message

Jey Uso has reacted to his surprise return as he reunited with his brother, Jimmy Uso. On this week's SmackDown, The Usos once again reigned supreme.

The current Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been absent from The Bloodline's corner since the Royal Rumble premium live event. At the show, the group brutally assaulted Sami Zayn, as Jey opted to walk out on his family.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey sent out a two-word message in reaction to The Usos' retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

"Let's Rock," wrote Jey.

Dutch Mantell spoke about Jimmy and Jey Uso being absent from Elimination Chamber in Canada

The Usos won't appear at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event, which will take place in Montreal, Canada. Due to issues outside of the pro wrestling industry, WWE has no other choice but to leave out both Jimmy and Jey Uso.

In kayfabe, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns has ordered both his cousins to watch his match against Sami Zayn on TV. On this week's SmackDown, Paul Heyman delivered the message to Jimmy Uso.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 564 days as Smackdown tag team champions for The Usos 🎯 https://t.co/LtAV53BuyX

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the same subject while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. He said:

"But I don't know why one of The Usos could get in, even if they are blocked because all those immigrants get in somehow, they cross the border or something or slip them over somewhere else. Have him show up under a mask and it's not him, you don't know."

Despite the absence of The Usos, expect Reigns to be cornered by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman for his title match against Zayn.

A victory for The Tribal Chief will allow him to shift his focus toward Cody Rhodes, whom he is scheduled to face at WrestleMania 39.

