Jey Uso finally receives an offer on WWE RAW

Jey Uso finally received a tempting offering from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The future looked bleak for Jey Uso after he quit SmackDown and WWE on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. However, now, Jey has become one of the most sought-after prospects after moving to RAW.

Despite leaving The Bloodline, Jey seems to have a lot of enemies on the red brand due to his antics in the past. However, Dominik Mysterio extended his hand and offered an opportunity for Jey to join The Judgment Day. Although Jey seemed to reject Dom's initial offer, the group has still been resilient.

Tonight on the red brand, Dominik told Cody Rhodes that Jey will finally join The Judgment Day. Later on in the show, Damian Priest confronted Jey and told him that his faction is also looking to recruit Jimmy Uso, but he wants Jey in the group.

Priest then said that The Judgment Day is the family that Jey has been looking for his whole life and told him that he has till the end of the night to make his decision.

Jey is set to take on Drew McIntyre in the main event. It remains to be seen if he will join The Judgment Day later on in the night or not.

