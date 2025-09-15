  • home icon
  • Jey Uso gets attacked by former US Champion on RAW; Adam Pearce threatens to cut their paychecks

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 15, 2025 23:27 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
As Monday Night RAW went on the air from Springfield, MA, we saw the usual shots of superstars making their walk backstage, but it was Jey Uso's segment that kicked things off chaotically. He was attacked by a former US Champion, and Adam Pearce took action.

In a follow-up from the final segment of RAW last week, former US Champion LA Knight attacked Jey Uso out of nowhere. The reason behind the attack was that right as the show went off the air on September 8, Knight was taken out by the former World Champion, courtesy of a spear. So, as Jimmy Uso held his brother back from getting back at LA Knight, Adam Pearce swooped in and threatened to cut their pay if they didn't cooperate and go to his office.

LA Knight was offered help by Jimmy Uso last week, but Jey refused to get involved. And when he did, he also made sure to give his receipt to the former United States Champion. Knight wasn't happy about it at all.

Later in the office, Knight and Jey Uso continued their bickering, but Adam Pearce tried to calm things down. LA Knight told the RAW General Manager that he didn't care what Jey had to do at Wrestlepalooza - he just wanted a piece of the "Brons" (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker).

Adam Pearce then informed Knight that he could get that match, but he would need to choose a tag team partner. In a way to get one over Jey, he chose Jimmy Uso as his partner. Jey was furious about this again, but the match was made official.

This means that Wrestlepalooza will mark the second time in the same week that Jimmy Uso faces Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Things continued to heat up on RAW.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

