Jey Uso gets mystery tag team partner on WWE RAW; challenged for a dream match

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 25, 2025 01:37 GMT
The star has found a partner (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has found a partner (Image credit: WWE.com)

This week, Jey Uso finally got his mystery tag team partner on WWE RAW. They have now been challenged by another star for a huge dream match.

Jey Uso required a tag team partner tonight on RAW when he faced Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A mystery teammate was supposed to arrive, and there was much speculation given that The Yeet Master was separated from his twin by brands. There were a lot of names in that mix to arrive and help him, but the most obvious choice turned out to be the most surprising one, as Jimmy Uso returned and reunited with his brother after months. Chris Sabin has now challenged them.

also-read-trending Trending

The Usos defeated Waller and Theory and got a big win. Now that the tag team has reunited, though, another team is eyeing a match between them.

Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns wants a dream match between his team and The Usos. Since MCMG arrived, Jimmy and Jey have not been a full-time tag team, but this match could take place nonetheless, where Sabin wants it.

"MCMG vs Usos…. So you’re telling me there’s a chance," Sabin wrote on X.
Jimmy and Jey Uso are yet to respond to this offer.

Edited by Angana Roy
