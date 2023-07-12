Jey Uso could be immediately challenged after winning Undisputed Universal Title from Roman Reigns, predicts Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes that if Jey Uso defeats Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, he could be immediately challenged by MITB winner Damian Priest.

Jey Uso pinned The Tribal Chief during the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023 in one of the most shocking moments in recent memory. On the following SmackDown, Reigns seemingly crowning Jey as the next Tribal Chief turned out to be a ruse as he and Solo Sikoa brutalized Jimmy Uso.

In the show's closing moments, Jey Uso laid down a massive challenge to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, which he's yet to accept. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that he doesn't see Jey winning even if the match materializes for SummerSlam 2023.

However, the veteran journalist added that if the 37-year-old were to win, MITB contract holder Damian Priest could come out to challenge him.

"Realistically, I don't think it's gonna happen [Jey Uso defeating Roman Reigns]. If it does happen, I think that Damian Priest is gonna be there to challenge," said Bill Apter. [31:57 - 32:05]

Mark Henry on how Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' match should end

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry stated that WWE should opt for the "Dusty Finish" for Jey and Reigns' SummerSlam clash.

Dusty Finish refers to an ending where a performer is adjudged the winner, only for the result to be reversed at the last second. The WWE legend believes SummerSlam 2023 could be the perfect place to stage such a finish.

“If there was ever a time for a ‘Dusty finish’ in the WWE, it would be at SummerSlam. Imagine a ‘Dusty finish’ at SummerSlam in which we are meant… to know that Jey Uso just won the match… Oh my God. And WWE is not big on the Dusty finish at all, but holy cow — if this wasn’t just the right place for it," said Mark Henry.

Fans can expect the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to get confirmed on this week's edition of SmackDown.

What do you make of Bill Apter's prediction for Jey and Reigns' match? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

