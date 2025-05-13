Jey Uso injured backstage on WWE RAW; doctors called after unexpected star leaves

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is now in danger from an unexpected opponent. This comes after a star was given secret instructions moments earlier on RAW. However, things are not looking good for the champion, as doctors had to be called to the show after the attack, as he was left quite hurt.
Seth Rollins seems to have a secret plan that he has now set in motion. Given his alliance with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, Rollins has decided to focus on Jey Uso. The Yeet Master is close to both of them, but now, with him more isolated heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, Rollins decided to target him. He gave Bron Breakker some secret instructions earlier on WWE RAW.
Not long after, Jey Uso was seen hurt. Ludwig Kaiser was being interviewed backstage when the camera panned away from them to Uso instead. The World Heavyweight Champion was laid out on the ground while Bron Breakker stood over him. Breakker had hurt Uso badly and walked away satisfied.
The producers rushed to the scene to help the already hurt World Heavyweight Champion and called for doctors to assist further.