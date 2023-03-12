Jey Uso invites major WWE rival to SmackDown

WWE's biggest storyline is currently revolving around The Bloodline and more so between Jey Uso and the loyalty to his family, which created cracks amongst the stable. Today, Jey issued a massive invitation to Sami Zayn for a showdown on next week's SmackDown.

The Bloodline was in shambles after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Sami Zayn turned his back on the group and attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair. However, Jey Uso wasn't sure if what Zayn did was right or if he should stick with his family.

After weeks of contemplating, Jey Uso finally picked a side as he super-kicked Sami Zayn and reunited with his brother. However, Zayn and Cody Rhodes attacked the two on SmackDown. Today, Jey sent a major invitation to the former Honorary Uce:

"Ay Sami. Next week, I'm gonna see you in the middle of that ring Uce. So pull up." (From 2:42 to 3:00)

It will be interesting to see what the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has in store for Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn once successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The brotherly-love between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso took months to develop. It finally reached its peak during The Trial of Zayn when The Tribal Chief wanted Solo Sikoa to end Zayn.

However, Jey Uso believed in the Honorary Uce more than any member of the stable. Later that night, Jey and Jimmy were defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day.

During the match, Jimmy Uso was injured and unable to compete, which is when Zayn stepped in to assist Jey to retain his titles. The two put on a commendable performance and mixed it up like the original tag team.

In the end, the two hit One and Done to retain the titles. However, the fairytale run of the Honorary Uce ended in less than a week when he turned his back on The Tribal Chief and left the group.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso and Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

