Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso are sent a message after top star was hospitalized; big promise before Gunther match

Jey Uso is set for the match of his life when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Before the bout, though, his brother, Jimmy, had suffered an injury and is now out of action. He has now been sent a message.

Jimmy Uso was injured ahead of WrestleMania after the attack by Gunther and got hospitalized. He also needed 15 stitches. It remains to be seen if he's ready for the big event.

On Instagram, Rikishi sent his sons a message. He said that with them now reaching WrestleMania, which was going to be the biggest event, he was looking at a picture of himself with Jimmy and Jey Uso on the night of his Hall of Fame induction. He said his sons had survived over 17 years in the company and were still going strong.

The legend said that the Usos had nothing handed to them and had just taken advantage of every opportunity. He affirmed that the twins made him proud and promised he would be watching as their number one fan.

"As we approach the biggest event in pro wrestling sports entertainment Las Vegas , I look at this photo and I think about how far my boys have come in this tough business of pro wrestling and they have survived 17plus years in WWE and are still going strong . Nothing was handed to them , only opportunity , and they never looked back. You boys make me PROUD every day ! Good luck , I ’ll be watching !! number one fan #WM41 #GodsPlan #PayBackTime #YeetMania #Fatus," Rikishi wrote.

Gunther hospitalized Jimmy Uso in front of Jey Uso

Jey Uso had to watch as his brother was attacked and hospitalized in front of him. He was restrained to the ropes and could not get free to help his brother when the World Heavyweight Champion destroyed him.

Now that the two are facing one another at WrestleMania, he will have the chance to get revenge in the biggest way possible. Fans will have to see if he's successful.

