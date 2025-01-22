  • home icon
Jey Uso and Liv Morgan make massive WWE announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 22, 2025 03:27 GMT
Jey Uso and Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan is a former Women's World Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Jey Uso and Liv Morgan are two of the top stars in WWE today. They have come together for a major announcement.

It's that time of the year when WWE starts promoting its next video game, 2K25. Last year's game came out in March, which is the expected timeline for this year's release as well. Since the year has just started, not much is known about the game just yet but there have been some teases already. On RAW's premiere on Netflix, Roman Reigns teased an announcement about the game.

On Instagram, WWE Games has posted a video of Jey Uso and Liv Morgan talking about the game. Jey indicated that there was going to be a 2K Showcase mode again this year.

"WWE 2K fans! What it do? Just got some insane from WWE Games. Hey, you already know, Uce. You already know. We comin' live and direct. We comin' live and direct, Uce. WWE 2k Showcase?"

Liv interrupted him and said that the fans don't need to hear all the details yet so they need to keep it under wraps.

"Pause. Jey, I love the passion but maybe save those plans for the family dinner table instead of socials, okay? The fans don't need to hear everything new in WWE 2K25. Not just yet, at least. So, let's just keep it under wraps, okay?"

Liv Morgan recently won a major award

Although 2025 didn't get off on the right note for Liv Morgan, with her losing the Women's World Championship, Morgan had an incredible 2024. She got her revenge on Rhea Ripley and captured the Women's World Title. She even became a member of the Judgment Day last year.

After an incredible year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Morgan as the winner of the 'Comeback of the Year 2024'. She was even on the magazine's cover along with her trophy.

It's good to see Liv Morgan get her flowers for a terrific performance in and out of the ring last year.

