Jey Uso to lose at WrestleMania 41? WWE Hall of Famer poses a major possibility

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was a memorable night for Jey Uso as he punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley discussed a major possibility involving Main Event Jey.

Jey Uso has come close to winning the big one on several occasions in the Stamford-based promotion. He challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the World Heavyweight Title at different points, losing to Roman Reigns and Gunther, respectively.

On Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, recently said Jey Uso might fail to win a world title at WrestleMania 41. Dudley mentioned how Cody Rhodes lost his championship bout at WrestleMania 39 since he was new to the main event scene in WWE. The legend felt the management might not pull the trigger on Jey's title win for the same reason.

Trending

"Just out of curiosity because this is so new to Jey Uso. Just like it was new to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, what if they beat Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41?" Dudley said. (From 14:42 to 15:00)

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

WWE analyst thinks Jey Uso could dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso became friends with Cody Rhodes when The American Nightmare helped him move away from The Bloodline and join Monday Night RAW in 2023. Since then, both stars have come a long way in the Stamford-based promotion, and Main Event Jey now has a major decision to make.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts said Jey Uso could pick Cody Rhodes for an Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 41 and dethrone him.

"I mean, who knows? If staying on the same theme, maybe Jey Uso is the friend Cody Rhodes thought he had that goes to WrestleMania 41. [Megan Morant: Maybe Cody Rhodes loses a friend in Jey Uso and loses at WrestleMania 41.] Maybe," Roberts said. (From 49:00 to 49:15)

Main Event Jey hasn't made his pick for WrestleMania 41, and he's set to appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback