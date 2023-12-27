Jey Uso loses to Judgment Day at WWE show despite an assist from former Bloodline 'brother'

The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championship during the recent WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

They went against 'Main Event' Jey Uso, who teamed up with his former Bloodline brother Sami Zayn. This marked the latter's return to action after sustaining an injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre a few weeks prior.

The duo was a crowd favorite, drawing thunderous reactions from the live audience. They displayed remarkable chemistry throughout the match. However, it was not meant to be.

In the final moments, Jey tagged in Zayn, who delivered the Helluva Kick on Balor, appearing poised for victory. However, Judgment Day's JD McDonagh intervened, hitting Zayn with Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase, disrupting the pinfall. This allowed Balor to take advantage and secure the win.

This was Zayn's first match in over three weeks following his singles clash against Drew McIntyre during an episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans are eager to see what lies ahead for the beloved star.

