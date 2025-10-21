Jey Uso is losing support following WWE RAW

Jey Uso headlined WWE RAW and punched his ticket to Salt Lake City for Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Main Event Jey is losing support, and a video shows the horrifying statistics around it.

Ad

Earlier this year, Yeetmania was in full force when Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match and earned the right to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the World Heavyweight Championship. Regardless of the odds against his favor, Uso dethroned The Ring General.

Sadly, the reign lasted less than 60 days, and Gunther won the title back in June 2025. In a video titled 'Jey Uso wins Battle Royal, will battle CM Punk for World Title' on WWE's YouTube channel, Uso's win got over 40,000 dislikes in less than a day.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

As of the time of writing, the numbers continue to grow and show no signs of slowing down. This raises concern and showcases the fact that fans are losing interest in Main Event Jey being aggressive, and Uso is slowly losing the fan support that made him a main event star on Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso won't face major name for one reason, says ex-WWE writer

Jey Uso's aggression has been getting the better of him since he was unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins in France. Moreover, Main Event Jey is getting out of control and constantly standing against Jimmy Uso's ideas and opinions.

Ad

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the ex-WWE writer thinks even though Uso cost Roman Reigns the Australian Street Fight in Perth against Bronson Reed, the two won't clash anytime soon inside the ring, as the audience isn't interested in a match between the two.

After The Usos cost The Original Tribal Chief in Australia, the trio hasn't shared the ring since the event. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso and if he will be able to win the vacant World Heavyweight Championship in Salt Lake City against CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More