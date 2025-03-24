Jey Uso makes a huge two-word statement intended to "shock" everybody

'Main Event' Jey Uso is all set for the biggest match of his (singles) career as he takes on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. He made a huge two-word statement with the intention of shocking everybody.

Despite being the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey has been portrayed as the clear underdog in his rivalry against Gunther - who has gotten the better of him more often than not. Although Jey got a measure of revenge in recent times on RAW, the World Champion has tried to make his life a living heel in the build-up to WrestleMania.

When promoting his match poster with Gunther, Jey Uso made a powerful statement saying, "World Shocker. 2x" on his Instagram stories:

(Picture Courtesy: @uceyjucey on Instagram)

Jimmy Uso took a subtle and hilarious shot at Jey Uso on SmackDown

Jey performed an over-the-top-rope dive on RAW, but it didn't exactly go according to plan. He was caught on the ropes before he could effectively hit Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

A few days later on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso decided to show his "little" brother how it's done when he hit an incredible splash - going well past the ropes and landing it perfectly.

People were quick to notice that this was a subtle "big brother" type of shot at Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso may not have the same level of popularity as his brother, but some fans have noticed and are of the opinion that Jimmy possesses better in-ring talent and character work.

The issue Jimmy has faced is that he has found it hard to move beyond the role of being a Bloodline sidekick, but that seems to have changed as he is eyeing his first-ever singles title in WWE in the United States Championship. He recently confronted Champion LA Knight, who first has to deal with Braun Strowman.

