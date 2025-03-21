[VIDEO] Jimmy Uso takes a clever & subtle shot at his brother Jey Uso on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso made a big move on the special episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, and in doing so, he seemingly took a subtle and clever shot at his brother Jey Uso.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso teamed up with Damian Priest in a successful effort against Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura. It was Priest who pinned Nakamura for the win.

What didn't go unnoticed was the subtle shot that Jimmy Uso took at his brother. He hit a picture-perfect over-the-top-rope dive - doing it much better than his brother Jey, who botched the same move on RAW this past week. It seemed that while Jimmy was waiting in the ring as the other three men battled it out at ringside, he would rather have hit the dive rather than got out into the brawl. The star was seemingly determined to get one up on his brother after some harsh words from World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

It's unclear whether Jimmy intended to remedy the botch his brother made or to simply one-up him in classic sibling fashion. Either way, the instant reaction on social media is many fans pointing out that Jimmy is the superior wrestler of the two.

Whether you agree with that or not, the botch that Jey Uso did on RAW this past week was certainly one of his more forgettable moments. You can get a refresher on how it looked below:

It's going to be interesting to see what the Road to WrestleMania looks like for Jimmy Uso.

