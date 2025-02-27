Jey Uso makes a major change ahead of WrestleMania 41 title match; sends a cryptic three-word message

Jey Uso made a major change to his Instagram handle ahead of WrestleMania 41. At the show, he will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The 39-year-old superstar won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, marking his first-ever Royal Rumble victory. He decided to challenge Gunther after previously failing to dethrone him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

On Instagram, Jey blacked out his profile photo and also shared an all-black image with a cryptic three-word message.

"Crash out Jey," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's Instagram post:

Jey is hoping to win his first singles world championship in WWE. Last year, he won his first singles title, capturing the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bron Breakker.

The Undertaker believes Jey Uso choosing Gunther was the right decision

The Undertaker was pleased to see Jey Uso choose Gunther and challenge him for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed Jey's current momentum. He said:

"Absolutely, [it was the right decision that Jey Uso chose Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41]. Well, Jey is strapped to a rocket right now. I think he resonates with people in a way that not many do or ever have. So, if he chooses Cody [Rhodes], then you split, you're going to have your Cody crybabies. A little throwback, and then you have Jey's group [of fans]. So, why would you want to split that when you can have it all?"

The issues between Jey and Gunther continued on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion was in action against Akira Tozawa in a non-title match. After the match, Jey made the save while Gunther continued assaulting Tozawa and Otis, but The Ring General wanted none of it and quickly exited the ring.

