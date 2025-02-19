WWE HOFer makes major claim about Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso vs. Gunther is set for WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the World Heavyweight Championship. Recently, Hall of Famer JBL made a massive statement about this match-up at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The YEET Master won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match for the first time in his career. Initially, he hesitated to choose between Gunther and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania. However, following an attack by The Ring General on last week's RAW, Uso finally confirmed that he will compete for the World Heavyweight Title.

In an interview on the Monopoly Events' YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer JBL claimed that Jey Uso could potentially become World Heavyweight Champion by dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania.

"Jey Uso, who obviously has emerged as and may become a [world] champion at WrestleMania, hopefully he does," he said. [From 03:54 to 04:00]

You can watch the full interview below:

The Undertaker reflects on Jey Uso choosing Gunther over Cody Rhodes for WWE WrestleMania

Since Main Event Jey decided to pursue a match against The Ring General at WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes, fans and several critics have questioned whether it was the right decision. The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, The Deadman believed Jey Uso made the right decision in choosing Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer reasoned that a match against The American Nightmare would have split the audience while facing the 37-year-old star would allow The YEET Master to capitalize on his widespread appeal.

"Absolutely, [it was the right decision that Jey Uso chose Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41]. Well, Jey is strapped to a rocket right now. I think he resonates with people in a way that not many do or ever have. So, if he chooses Cody [Rhodes], then you split, you're going to have your Cody crybabies. A little throwback, and then you have Jey's group [of fans]. So, why would you want to split that when you can have it all?" The Undertaker said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Jey Uso will finally capture his first WWE World Championship at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Monopoly Events and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

