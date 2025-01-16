Jey Uso makes major WWE prediction for 2025, gives credit to The Anoa'i Family

WWE and the Anoa'i Family are synonymous. The world of pro wrestling has been dominated by members of the legendary tribe in every era, from The Wild Samoans to The Rock and now The Bloodline, among others. Jey Uso has just revealed a goal of stepping outside the family while pitching a major WWE championship for this year.

Main Event Jey split from Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in mid-2023, then ended up on RAW for a singles run. While The OG Bloodline is back on good terms today, Jey remains focused on winning singles gold in World Wrestling Entertainment. He recently had his first singles championship reign as held the Intercontinental Championship for 27 days last year. The 39-year-old will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Uso is hoping to secure a main event spot at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning The Ring General at SNME. A nine-time tag team champion with brother Jimmy as The Usos, Jey recently spoke with Netflix and briefly explained his bloodline while declaring a goal of making his name.

"I’m a second generation wrestler. I’m the son of Rikishi. I come from a long line of talented wrestlers. The Rock, Umaga, The Wild Samoans, Yokozuna. We’ve been in [the] game. In my eyes, my family helped build WWE to what it is today. I’m just trying to make my own footprint in the sand," Jey Uso said.

Uso continued and revealed how surprised he was at his 2024 success. The Anoa'i Family member then declared his goal of becoming a World Champion this year.

"2024 [was] an awesome year for me. I ain’t ever think I’d reach heights the way I did [last] year. [But now] I’m going after the World Championship. I see that in my vision. I can be a WWE champion. Let’s show it in 2025," Jey Uso said. [H/T Netflix]

WWE has also announced that the Intercontinental Championship will be defended later this month at SNME XXXVIII. The title match will see Bron Breakker put the strap on the line against Sheamus.

Jey Uso set for the WWE Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment is just weeks away from presenting its 38th annual Royal Rumble event. The PLE will air live from Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

Jey Uso has announced that he will enter his third 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next month. He joins cousin Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight as confirmed entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble.

WWE has just one female Superstar confirmed for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as of this writing. Nia Jax announced on this week's RAW that she will enter the Women's Royal Rumble in hopes of making it to WrestleMania 41.

