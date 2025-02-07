Jey Uso may be booked for a major disappointment at WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is currently at the top of his game right now, after the events of this year's Royal Rumble. However, fans may not get what they want at the upcoming WrestleMania, according to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Jey was the component of one of the biggest WWE twists in recent memory at Royal Rumble. In the closing moments of the main event match, he was able to eliminate John Cena and pick up the win. The episode of RAW following the PLE saw him being warmly appreciated by fans before he was confronted by Gunther, hinting at a possible re-match at WrestleMania 41.

While this course of events seems to point at a title win for Jey at WrestleMania, Bill Apter is not fully convinced it can happen against Gunther. The legendary journalist stated on SmackTalk:

"I still have a doubt in my mind that Jey Uso is gonna beat Gunther. I just, I don't know. The fans want it, they wanna see it, but I just don't know if Yeet is strong enough for that position." [4:54 onwards]

Check out the video below for Apter's comments:

Another WWE veteran thinks Jey Uso must challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41

According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, The Yeet Master does not really have much of a choice regarding choosing Gunther as his opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE veteran stated that Jey choosing Cody over Gunther would just come across as the Royal Rumble winner ducking The Ring General, a man he has never beaten before. For that reason alone he has to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows noted Ray.

"See, I don't think Jey Uso can choose Cody because then that's admitting that he can't beat Gunther. So, Jey, I believe, has to choose [Gunther]. 'Hey listen, Gunther beat me. Now, I got my opportunity back. Now, I gotta go beat Gunther.' If you choose Cody, now you're ducking Gunther. So, I think that happens," he said. [2:30 - 2:52]

Check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what Jey Uso plans to do next after his exploits at this year's Royal Rumble.

