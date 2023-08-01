Jey Uso might form an alliance with popular tag-team to face Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, says Dave Meltzer

Jey Uso is set to face his cousin Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam this Saturday. The match will not only be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also for recognition of the Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family. There is speculation that Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso might return and turn on his brother.

Jimmy Uso was the one who turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, and Jey Uso had to follow suit. A few weeks back on SmackDown, Jimmy was beaten so severely by Reigns and Sikoa that the former tag team champion had to be taken to a hospital and has been out of action since then.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Jimmy turning on Jey at SummerSlam could lead to some form of a multi-man tag team match at Survivor Series.

Jey Uso could re-align with his old friend turned rival Sami Zayn and his tag team partner Kevin Owens to take on the Bloodline.

''It also keeps Jey strong in losing and you can even do Jey & Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens as a babyface group together against Reigns & Solo & Jimmy in some form at Survivor Series,'' stated Meltzer

Will Jimmy Uso turn on Jey Uso at SummerSlam?

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a unique idea is being considered for the upcoming match between Jey and Reigns.

The idea involves Jimmy Uso returning at The Biggest Party of the Summer and potentially betraying his twin brother Jey Uso by turning on him and supporting Roman Reigns instead.

This unexpected twist would add an exciting element to the storyline and potentially spark a feud between the brothers.

''The out of the box idea being Jimmy returns, seemingly to help Jey, but ends up turning on him. This would be unpredictable, but not in a bad way, and you can backstory it with things that took place,'' said Meltzer.

While The former Right Hand Man has been hot as a babyface ever since he split from Roman Reigns, it seems unlikely that he will be able to do what stalwarts like Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could not, and that is to defeat Reigns for the Universal Championship.

An interference from Jimmy Uso could help prolong the storyline and add a new dynamic.

