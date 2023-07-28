'Out-of-the-box' idea for major star to return and help Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso in a major twist – Reports

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The two men are set to battle in Tribal Combat, where not only will Reigns' title be on the line, but also the traditional lei or Ula Fala. The match is essentially a No DQ match, where weapons will be allowed.

The Bloodline has experienced a rift as The Usos have departed from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. During a recent episode of SmackDown, Reigns and Sikoa inflicted severe injury upon Jimmy Uso and he required medical treatment. He has been out of action since the attack and could be set to return at SummerSlam.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, among the many ideas for the match right now, there is an 'out-of-the-box' idea of having Jimmy Uso return at SummerSlam and, instead of helping Jey Uso defeat Roman Reigns, turning on him and helping the Tribal Chief instead. This would further the storyline and start a feud between the twin brothers.

''The out of the box idea being Jimmy returns, seemingly to help Jey, but ends up turning on him. This would be unpredictable, but not in a bad way, and you can backstory it with things that took place,'' said Meltzer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Jey Uso is the 'most over' guy in WWE

Jey Uso is an integral part of The Bloodline's storyline that began when he first challenged Roman Reigns. Jey and Roman had dominated WWE together, but now Jey is determined to become the next Tribal Chief. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is impressed by Jey Uso's rise to the top:

''He's so active and looks so volatile that you can't take your eyes off him. I really think he's the most over dude right now in the game because he's in the main storyline in wrestling, and he's the main guy in the main storyline in professional wrestling right now," said Prinze Jr.

The younger Uso has faced Roman Reigns twice before, succumbing to the Tribal Chief each time. With his brother taken out of action, Jey has been backed into a corner and with the crowd firmly behind him, SummerSlam might be the moment where he becomes the World Champion and establishes himself as Main Event Jey once again.

