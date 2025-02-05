Jey Uso needs to win at WrestleMania 41 for a major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Jey Uso has secured his ticket to The Show of Shows. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley discussed a big reason why Main Event Jey must win his world title match at 'Mania.

From thriving as a tag team wrestler to winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso has proven his worth in WWE. However, the job's half done, as he needs to win his first world championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, said Jey Uso needed to win at WrestleMania as he was white-hot in the industry right now. Dudley felt many would purchase a ticket to see Main Event Jey scale new heights at The Show of Shows, and the creative team might not want to disappoint them by making him lose.

"Jey Uso has to win it at WrestleMania 41. He is what we call white-hot in professional wrestling (...) I think the people would be so disappointed because not only are you're taking away the victory, you're taking away the rematch victory, and you're taking away the fun of 70,000 people yeeting in unison in Las Vegas (...) There's people out there buying a ticket to be in that building to see Jey Uso win the world championship," Dudley said. (From 16:05 to 17:02)

WWE analyst thinks Jey Uso might pick Cody Rhodes instead of Gunther

Jey Uso has two options heading into WrestleMania 41. He can choose to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title or the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts said it would be amazing if Jey went after Cody Rhodes instead of Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said. (From 11:40 to 11:55)

It'll be interesting to see which WWE World Champion Jey Uso faces at WrestleMania 41.

